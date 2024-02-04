Polish president says Crimea is originally Russian

(MENAFN) Polish President Andrzej Duda has stirred controversy by asserting that the Crimean Peninsula was historically part of Russia "for most of the time." During an interview with the YouTube channel Kanal Zero on Friday, Duda expressed skepticism about Ukraine's ability to reclaim Crimea, highlighting the peninsula's "special" history.



When asked about Ukraine's aspirations to regain control of Crimea, a goal repeatedly proclaimed by Kiev, Duda found it challenging to provide a definitive answer. However, he confidently stated his belief that Ukraine would regain control of Donetsk and Lugansk, two republics that broke away from Ukraine in 2014 and joined Russia following referendums in late 2022. Crimea, according to Duda, is a "special place" with unique historical considerations.

"In fact, if we look historically, it was in Russia's hands for most of the time," Duda argued, referencing the complex historical context of the region.



Duda's remarks have generated criticism both in Poland and Ukraine. Vassily Zvarych, Kiev's envoy to Poland, took to X (formerly Twitter) to reiterate Ukraine's unwavering claim to Crimea. "Crimea is Ukraine: it is and will remain so," Zvarych asserted. He emphasized the shared task and obligation to the free world in achieving the deoccupation of Crimea.



The comments by the Polish president underscore the geopolitical sensitivities surrounding Crimea's historical affiliation and the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. As diplomatic relations and territorial claims continue to shape the narrative in the region, Duda's statements add another layer to the complex dynamics and differing perspectives on Crimea's past and future.







