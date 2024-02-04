Three people get injured by knife assault in Paris

(MENAFN) In a shocking incident at the Gare de Lyon rail hub in Paris on Saturday, three people were wounded in a stabbing allegedly carried out by a Malian national. The Paris prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation into the attack, with one individual sustaining serious wounds to the abdomen and two others with lighter injuries.



Contrary to initial concerns, the police have indicated that the suspect did not shout any religious slogans during the attack, and Paris police chief Laurent Nunez has confirmed that there is no suspicion of terrorism as the motive. However, the national antiterrorism prosecutor is reportedly observing the proceedings related to the inquiry.



The assailant, armed with a knife and a hammer, appeared to be homeless and struggling with "psychiatric troubles," as described by Nunez. Bystanders played a crucial role in subduing the attacker and holding him until railway police arrived at the scene.



During the arrest, the suspect presented an Italian driver's license indicating he was 32 years old, along with Italian residency papers and medication. Authorities are now working to verify the identity and background of the assailant as part of their ongoing investigation.



Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin expressed gratitude in a post on X (formerly Twitter) to those who intervened and subdued the attacker, describing the incident as "unbearable." The swift response of bystanders likely prevented further harm and facilitated the apprehension of the suspect.



While the attack caused a brief disruption in train services to Paris, with rail operator SNCF referring to it as "an act of criminal intent," the Gare de Lyon transit hub, frequented by over 100 million passengers annually, resumed normal operations after the incident.



As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to understand the motivations behind the attack and ensure the safety of the public. The incident highlights the challenges faced by major transportation hubs in maintaining security and responding effectively to unexpected threats.



