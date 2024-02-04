Germany intends to present payment cards for refuge hunters

(MENAFN) In a significant policy shift, the governor of Hesse, Boris Rhein, has announced that asylum seekers in Germany will transition from receiving cash payments to being issued special debit cards within the course of this year. The new payment method, already implemented in several municipalities across the country, is designed to have limited functionality, with features such as free cash withdrawal and transfers both within and outside of Germany disabled.



Rhein disclosed on Wednesday that 14 out of 16 German states have agreed on uniform standards for these payment cards, with Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern exploring alternative schemes. However, even these states are expected to introduce the new payment method, with finalization anticipated by the summer.



The move aims to streamline administrative processes for local municipalities and address concerns related to the potential misuse of state subsidies. Rhein emphasized that the introduction of payment cards will help combat human-trafficking crimes by preventing the transfer of money from state subsidies to countries of origin.



The prepaid cards will not be linked to any bank account, and key functionalities, such as card-to-card transfers within Germany and abroad, will be disabled. Additionally, the cards will not be operational outside of Germany, offering a deterrent against potential misuse by asylum seekers traveling to other countries. Local governments will also have the flexibility to limit the card's functionality to a specific region if desired.



Asylum seekers will still have the ability to withdraw small amounts of cash using these cards, with the monthly ceiling to be determined by local authorities. The nationwide implementation of this new payment system marks a significant policy shift and aims to strike a balance between providing support for asylum seekers and preventing potential financial abuse.





