Robert F. Kennedy criticizes US assaults on Syria, Iraq

(MENAFN) Independent candidate for United States president, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has strongly advocated for the withdrawal of United States ground troops from Middle Eastern countries where they are not welcome. Kennedy's comments came in response to the recent United States attacks on more than 80 targets in Iraq and Syria, which were allegedly linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC). The wide-ranging air assault by the United States Central Command targeted what was described as "Iran-affiliated" fighters, following an attack that resulted in the death of three United States servicemen in Jordan.



In a post on the platform X (formerly Twitter), Kennedy criticized the escalation, asserting that it could have been avoided if United States ground troops were not stationed in regions where their presence is unwelcome. President Joe Biden, in a separate X post, stated that the United States does not "seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world," but emphasized a commitment to responding to those who pose harm to the United States.



Kennedy challenged this stance, urging the withdrawal of troops from the Middle East, arguing that they are neither welcome nor needed in the region. He pointed to the Shiite militias targeting United States military forces as a consequence of the United States' involvement in the region, tracing it back to what he termed the "legacy of our illegal war in Iraq." Noting that both Iraq and Syria have requested the departure of United States troops from their territories, Kennedy highlighted Iran's opposition to the American military presence on its borders.



The presidential candidate emphasized that the ongoing escalation could have been avoided if the United States had not positioned its military "in the crosshairs" of Shiite militias. Kennedy called for the forging of ties with regional powers and criticized the presence of United States troops in the Middle East as "indefensible targets for anyone in the region who wants to provoke a conflict."



As tensions persist in the Middle East, Kennedy's stance adds to the broader discourse on the role of the United States in the region, the implications of its military presence, and the potential for diplomatic alternatives to address regional challenges.





