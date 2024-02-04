American House intends to vote on Israel-merely assistance bill

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Mike Johnson, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has announced plans to hold a vote on a "clean, standalone" aid package for Israel. The proposed legislation, set to include an additional USD17.6 billion in military funding and support for United States forces in the region, aims to avoid any spending cuts, distinguishing it from a previously rejected USD14.3 billion package that included equal cuts to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).



In a letter to colleagues sent on Saturday, Speaker Johnson expressed his intent to pass the standalone Israel supplemental package, emphasizing its critical support for the United States ally. The move is positioned to pave the way for a Senate vote on a national security supplemental requested by President Joe Biden. This larger package includes stringent United States border controls, nearly USD60 billion in aid to Ukraine, and increased assistance to Israel and Taiwan. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer indicated that the legislation text would be released "no later than Sunday," with the first procedural vote anticipated by midweek.



The announcement, however, follows criticisms from Speaker Johnson, who previously labeled the impending deal as "dead on arrival" in the lower chamber if the rumored provisions remain unchanged. He expressed discontent over the Senate leadership's failure to include the House in the negotiations, asserting that it eliminates the potential for swift consideration of any legislation.



As the House prepares to vote on the standalone Israel aid package, the decision underscores the ongoing debate surrounding United States foreign aid and the complexities of bipartisan cooperation on critical national security measures. The outcome of this legislative maneuver has the potential to shape the trajectory of United States support for its allies in the Middle East and beyond, reflecting broader geopolitical dynamics in the realm of international relations.



