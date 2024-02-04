Coach Renato Highlights Stadium Issues Amid Grêmio’S Lead

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Grêmio's triumph over Avenida cemented their position atop the Gauchão league and brought coach Renato Portaluppi's concerns into the spotlight.



He pointedly criticized the subpar stadium facilities, specifically at the Eucalyptos Stadium , emphasizing the risks to player safety and performance.



Renato critiqued the Rio Grande do Sul Football Federation (FGF), urging them to address these issues to prevent player injuries.



His comments underline the club's potential reevaluation of their participation should conditions remain unimproved.



Renato emphasized the risks to athletes due to the poor conditions of locker rooms, the playing surface, and lighting, particularly those with high transfer values.



He argued for immediate federation action to upgrade the pitch quality, ensuring it meets the standards required for professional play.







In the absence of key player Soteldo, Nathan Fernandes rose to the occasion, netting the game's only goal before halftime.



This marked Grêmio's fourth consecutive victory, pushing them two points clear of their nearest rival, Internacional.



Renato mentioned challenges like a condensed pre-season and medical concerns, but praised his team's resilience in maintaining their league lead.



Grêmio has had a packed schedule, with five matches in just two weeks at the start of the Gauchão.



Their commitment continues with an upcoming game against Novo Hamburgo at their home Arena, slated for Tuesday evening.



The team's determination and adaptability in the face of challenges highlight the need for adequate facilities to ensure athlete safety and competitive integrity.

