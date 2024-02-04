Chile Acts Against Wildfires With Emergency Measures

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe in Valparaíso and Marga Marga provinces due to rampant wildfires.



This urgent declaration came as the fires claimed 10 to 16 lives and damaged over a thousand homes.



The government appointed Daniel Muñoz, a seasoned naval officer, as National Defense Chief for the response, effective February 3rd.



Muñoz, with his extensive naval experience and leadership background, steps into this critical role.



His past responsibilities, such as overseeing the Chilean Naval Mission in London and serving as a defense attaché, equip him well for this challenge.



To ensure safe evacuations and unimpeded access to emergency services, authorities set a curfew in response to the wildfires.







This curfew, from 8 AM to noon on February 3rd, aims to aid the extensive efforts to control the disaster.



Following the curfew, restrictions on vehicle access in the affected zones will be enforced to support ongoing emergency operations.

Coordinated military effort to address the crisis

The II Motorized Division has deployed the Maipo Regiment No. to support affected communities, facilitating rescues and offering shelter.



This action reflects a unified military response, with the Navy's Humanitarian Support Section providing security, distributing aid, and supporting logistics in Viña del Mar.



These steps highlight the wildfires' critical nature and the government's strategic crisis management.



Muñoz's appointment and swift military action affirm Chile's dedication to protecting its people and efficiently managing the emergency.



The situation emphasizes quick reaction and teamwork in disaster response, spotlighting leadership, military assistance, and community safety as key to tackling such obstacles.

