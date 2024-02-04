Death Toll From Ukraine's Strike On Occupied City Rises To 28

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Feb 4 (IANS) The death toll in the Ukrainian strike on the occupied city of Lysychansk in the Lugansk region has climbed to 28, local media reported.
The ministry said that 10 people have been rescued but unfortunately, 28 people, including one child, died, Tass reported.
Due to the strike, a two-story bakery in the Lysychansk city in the occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, collapsed on Saturday.
