Emirates Handled 2.7 Million Bags Per Month During Winter

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Emirates has recently experienced its busiest winter for baggage handling in the last 3 years. The winter period statistics from September 2023 to January 2024 show that while handling an average of 2.7 million bags each month from Dubai to 140 global destinations, Emirates maintains a 99.9% success rate.

Emirates has an excellent statistical record for baggage handling, where 99.9% of all baggage coming from Dubai or transferring through reaches its owner on time, at the correct destination. On an average Emirates journey, a customer's luggage goes on a trip of its own and interacts with many of the Emirates team; from a porter's trolley to a check-in agent and baggage belt, to the 'Boss Room' where baggage is scanned with high tech security, then loaded into dnata baggage containers and onto the moveable dollies bound for Emirates aircraft, before it travels across the world, to meet the baggage handlers at a new destination.

Overall, Emirates' rate of baggage mishandling – defined as delayed, lost, or misplaced baggage, is very minimal at 1.3 in 1000 at the Dubai hub- almost 30 times lower than some other providers. Of the bags that are unavoidably delayed even globally - 91% are reunited with their owners within 72 hours. This rate is also significant globally.

Emirates attributes its best-in-class baggage handling to robust and high-tech procedures including a multimillion-dollar investment into software that Emirates has tailored to specific needs, providing full visibility of entire journeys.