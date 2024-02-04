Emirates Offers Visa On Arrival For Indian Travellers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Emirates has exclusively partnered with VFS Global to introduce a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with the airline. Fulfilled by the Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) and issued as a 14-day single entry visa, the new initiative will enable Emirates customers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai, simplifying their arrival formalities by breezing through customs before heading out to visit the city.

Emirates customers can book their flights through emirates or their preferred travel agent.

After retrieving their booking through 'Manage an existing booking' on emirates, customers should click on the 'apply for a UAE visa' link. They will be redirected to the online UAE Visa application site powered by VFS Global Services, which sets out the requirements, terms, and conditions to facilitate the visa application process.

The service is exclusively available to Indian passport holders who have a valid six-month visa for the US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency.

Dubai remains a first-choice destination for Indian travelers. According to Dubai Tourism statistics, Dubai welcomed 2 million overnight visitors from India between January to October 2023.

Emirates currently serves nine destinations in India with 167 weekly flights.