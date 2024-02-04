Celebrate Valentine's Day At Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is offering guests or couples special getaways, romantic dinners with attractive city views and spa treatments on February 14 to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The hotel's carefully adorned ambiance will set the stage to celebrate Valentine's Day, complemented by welcome drinks, rosebuds and an assorted chocolate box. Guests can enjoy live music with a chance to win roundtrip couple air tickets, a five-star hotel stay or several lifestyle rewards.

Guests looking for a romantic staycation can opt for the exclusive "Romantication" room packages at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, starting at BDT 14,999. Under the BDT 14,999 package, guests can experience a luxurious one-night stay in a Standard Room adorned with romantic decorations, inclusive of a buffet breakfast and romantic dinner for two.

Furthermore, couples can indulge in a gourmet journey at the hotel's signature restaurant-Attitude-at BDT 7,500. They can also enjoy the Valentine's Day evening by the pool with an exclusive BBQ dinner at BDT 5000. The romantic ambiance will be accompanied by live music and Buy One Get Two as well as Buy One Get Three offers on selected bank cards.

The hotel's another restaurant-The Ilish-will be offering a couple set menu at BDT 8,000 net, featuring delectable dishes like Poached Jambo Prawns and Asparagus, Strawberry Swirl Pavlova and more. Extra benefits include free-swimming pool access and complimentary meals for children under 12 years of age.

