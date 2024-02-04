Azerbaijan Reveals Amount Of Beef Exported From India

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-November 2023, Azerbaijan bought 1,705 tons of beef
worth $ 4 million 421 thousand from India.
Azernews reports about this with reference to
the report of the State Statistics Committee.
Import of meat increased by $ 2 million 483 thousand dollars
(2.3 times) in terms of value and 1 105 tons (2.8 times) in terms
of quantity. It should be recalled that in January-November 2022,
600 tons of meat worth $ 1,908,000 were purchased.
In general, the average import price of 1 ton of beef in the 11
months of 2023 was $2,593, and in the corresponding period of 2022
it was $3,231. The import price of 1 ton of meat decreased by 638
dollars or 9.8% in the last year.
This means that in the reporting period, the import of 1 kg of
meat from India cost AZN 4.41, and in the same period of 2022, it
cost 5.49AZN ($3.23) , a decrease of 1.08 AZN ($0.64).
During the 11th month of 2021, Azerbaijan bought 490 tons of
beef worth $1 million 420 thousand from India.
In that period, the average import price of 1 kg of meat was
2.90 dollars.
