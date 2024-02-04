Under Thousand Wagner Mercenaries Currently Deployed In Belarus - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British intelligence believes that there are fewer than 1,000 Russian mercenaries with the Russian Wagner Group remaining in Belarusian territory.

The UK Ministry of Defense reported this on X, according to Ukrinform.

Wagner has been present in Belarus since June 2023, initially with a 8,000-strong force. The group almost certainly continues to train the Belarusian military and security forces.

British intelligence considers it unlikely that the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, would use Wagner Group mercenaries beyond their current remit. They are involved in the training of the Ministry of Interior troops but are“highly unlikely” to directly participate in maintaining domestic or border security in Belarus, the report states.

"The continued presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus almost certainly also benefits Russia's war effort by compelling Ukraine to maintain defensive positions and personnel along its northern border with Belarus to protect from potential future incursions," British intelligence notes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Wagner Group LLC was incorporated in Belarusian jurisdiction last year, stating that it is involved in rendering "educational services".