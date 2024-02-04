Zelensky Visits Patients Of National Cancer Institute On World Cancer Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On World Cancer Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine visited the National Cancer Institute, where he spoke with its patients.

"Today is World Cancer Day. I visited the National Cancer Institute to support our young patients, their parents, and all those fighting this cruel disease. All of them are really strong, with great faith in our defenders and Ukraine," the president said.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and all medics who take care of patients.

Zelensky meets with children undergoing treatment at the National Cancer Institute / Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

"This is a real feat – to fight for the lives of thousands of people amid this war. Thank you for every life saved. Your work is invaluable," the president emphasized.

