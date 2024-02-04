Munich Security Conference To Be Held Without Russia, Iran

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Government officials from Russia and Iran, as well as representatives from a number of German political parties, were not invited to this year's Munich Security Conference, which will take place February 16-18.

This is reported by DW , Ukrinform saw.

It is expected that about 50 leaders and 100 ministers will take part in this year's conference. The event usually sees senior security policy-makers discuss current and future challenges.

However, as noted by the head of the forum, Christoph Heusgen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was not ready to negotiate with the sitting leadership of Ukraine.

"In other words, there is no serious readiness to talk," Heusgen said.

Iran is also not interested in holding talks either, the official added, referring to representatives from the German and U.S. governments.

This year's event will convene NGO representatives from both of these countries, and opposition politicians from Russia as well. Last year, Heusgen followed the same approach to the participation of Russia representatives.

"Although it has long been customary to invite to the conference politicians from all parties represented in the Bundestag, last year its organizers abandoned this practice, in particular, by not inviting representatives of the AfD... He will maintain the same position regarding the AfD this year as well. Also, at the forum, no will be representatives of the newly created left-wing populist party "Sahra Wagenknecht's Union - Common Sense and Justice" (Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht - Vernunft und Gerechtigkeit, BSW)," the publication said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, about 700 participants took part in the 59th Munich Security Conference last year, which took place on February 17-19. Heusgen presided for the first time.