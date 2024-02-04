Amb. To UK Praises Kuwaiti Students' Efforts In Highlighting Culture, Tradition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaiba bin Shaibah

MANCHESTER, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti ambassador to the UK, Bader Al-Awadhi said that the embassy would support Kuwait's youth and students efforts in highlighting their country's culture and tradition abroad.

This came in the opening speech of the Al-Mubarakiya Market event on Saturday, which was held in Manchester under the auspices of the Kuwaiti embassy in the United Kingdom and with the participation of Kuwaiti students.

The event coincided with the celebration of Kuwait's national day and the 125th anniversary of the Kuwaiti-British partnership.

He praised the idea of establishing a model of Al-Mubarakiya Market in Britain, in reflection of the market's 127 history.

The ambassador stressed that the Kuwait leadership, led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is keen to support Kuwaiti youth studying abroad and especially those majoring in technology and artificial intelligence, which would contribute to Kuwait's prosperity and progress.

He thanked the organizer of the (Youth Event) and its President, Abdulqader Al-Abduljader for their efforts in a short time period and also expressed gratitude to the sponsors and the volunteering students for their contributions.

The participating students displayed, during the event, traditional items and dishes in an effort to promote Kuwait and Arab cultures to the attendees.

The market included a model of the old Kuwaiti house, showing how traditional Kuwaiti families of old lived, which caught the attention of visitors.

There was also a corner dedicated for Palestine to emphasize the importance of continuing to support the Palestinian cause.

In a statement to KUNA, a number of Kuwaiti students expressed their delight in this event because it "transports them to Kuwait".

They expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Education in Kuwait for their support and to the officials for facilitating the procedures of housing for the students. (end)

