Speaker Al-Saadoun Receives Ministers

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun received in his office on Sunday Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji. The meeting also included Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Feras Al-Sabah and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications, Dawood Marafi. (end) aa

