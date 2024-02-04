Israeli Occupation Forces Injure Three Palestinians, Arrests 14 In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians were injured on Sunday by Israeli occupation forces in Balata Camp, and 14 were arrested, bringing the numbers of those arrested to 6,512 since October 7th.

Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a press statement, that two young were shot in live bullet, while the other by fragment bullets.

Commission of detainees and ex-detainees affair said in a joint press release, that 14 Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli occupation on Sunday, including and ex-detainees

The arrests were in Qalqilya and Nablus, in addition to Ramallah, Janin and Tulkaram, the statement added.

The number of arrests has risen to 6,512 since October seventh, including who were arrested in their homes, military boarders and who have deliver themselves under the pressure. (end)

