(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crypto Rogue Games and Beam join forces to shape the future of Action RPGs with Crystals of Naramunz

CRG partners with Beam, an important milestone in the game studio's vision to provide everlasting gaming experiences and value to players.

- Åke André, CEO and Founder of Crypto Rogue GamesUMEA, SWEDEN, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crypto Rogue Games has chosen Merit Circle and their blockchain Beam for their upcoming game Crystals of Naramunz , an important milestone in the game studio's vision to provide everlasting gaming experiences and value to players, making the journey to digital asset ownership seamless and accessible for everyone.GOALS:1. Develop an immersive and replayable ARPG with focus on character progression and engaging combat.2. Seamlessly using Web3 technology to achieve stronger player alignment and better KPIs.3. Offer frictionless trading of in-game items minted by players.PIONEERING THE DIGITAL ASSET MARKETPLACE:Crypto Rogue Games looks forward to partnering with Beam and their marketplace Sphere with their upcoming game Crystals of Naramunz, where the crafting of Aetherial items (NFTs) will foster the growth of the secondary market for digital assets in a sustainable way. This will fulfill our joint vision of supporting the infrastructure needed for secure and seamless digital asset trading.“Beam and the Merit Circle DAO align with our vision of simplifying the journey to digital ownership in games,” said Åke André, CEO of Crypto Rogue Games.“At CRG we believe in providing player value not just inside the game but outside of it too.” With a game-first and player-centric approach, Crystals of Naramunz aims for a seamless integration of Web3 into the traditional gaming sphere.At GDC this year Crypto Rogue Games in collaboration with Beam will showcase the immersive environments and action combat of Crystals of Naramunz, along with the seamless crafting of Aetherial NFTs from the game onto the Sphere marketplace.“Crystals of Naramunz is being developed by a team of Action RPG veterans who genuinely want to make a fun game,” said Marco van den Heuvel, CGO of Merit Circle. Starting with an immersive world, the game focuses on action-packed combat and character progression.“Their launch of the Aetherial NFTs on Beam will demonstrate the seamless integration of Web3 technology for a smooth gaming experience. It's been lovely working together so far, and we can only count down the days until we can introduce the entire community to the game.”ABOUT CRYSTALS OF NARAMUNZ:Crystals of Naramunz is an upcoming free-to-play Action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic steampunk world centuries after a global disaster known as“The Nexus.” Players take on the role of different heroes and explore a world filled with ruins, dungeons and powerful relics. Inspired by Diablo and Path of Exile, Crystals of Naramunz offers an exciting gaming experience with high replayability due to its deep itemization, character progression, seasonal resets and multiplayer features.ABOUT CRYPTO ROGUE GAMES:CRG AB is a game development studio founded in 2021 and based in Umeå, Sweden with their art department in Tallinn, Estonia. The team has a track record of working on award-winning game titles such as Path of Exile, Stellaris, and Pillars of Eternity.ABOUT BEAM:Beam is a sovereign network focused on gaming brought to you by the Merit Circle DAO. The Merit Circle is a DAO aiming to revolutionize gaming by making blockchain technology a cornerstone of the next generation of games. Their open source blockchain Beam is specialized for gaming, with an ecosystem that simplifies the complexities of game development and dramatically enhances the gaming experience.“Putting the focus back on the player.”

Åke André

Crypto Rogue Games

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Crystals of Naramunz Gameplay Trailer │ Upcoming steampunk Action RPG