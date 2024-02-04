               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

5.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Peru


2/4/2024 5:30:12 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Feb 4 (IANS) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted near coast of northern Peru, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The temblor that hit the region at 2331 GMT was epicentred at 8.03 degrees south latitude and 79.73 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 122.5 km.

--IANS

int/svn

MENAFN04022024000231011071ID1107807107

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search