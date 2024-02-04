Kuwait's CITRA: Updating Telecom Subscribers' Data Ensures Services

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fajer Alhajeri

KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) called on Sunday mobile and fixed subscribers to update their data to ensure the continuity of their access to services from companies.

The manager of the Competition and Operators Affairs Department at the authority, Khaled Al-Qarawi told KUNA that the registration list of subscribers to communication services were obliged all licensed companies to urge their customers to update their expired personal data and information registered with the companies.

Al-Qarawi emphasized the importance of maintaining the continuity of service to subscribers during the update phase, adhering to protocols set by mobile and virtual telecommunications providers.

He emphasized the significance of public awareness of the registration list for mobile and fixed telecommunications services on the TRA website and urged them to avoid fraud (end)

