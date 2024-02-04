Secretary Blinken’S Call With Former Kenyan President Kenyatta

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta about the escalating conflict in eastern DRC and the importance of the Nairobi Process in providing a pathway to reconciliation with armed groups.

The Secretary emphasized the valuable role of regional leaders in assisting the DRC and Rwanda in implementing the confidence-building measures and other commitments made in their discussions with Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and other senior U.S. officials.

