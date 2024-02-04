Premier Eye Associates Voted Auburn-Opelika's Best Eye Doctor For Outstanding Service And Unmatched Value

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Opelika, AL, Feb 04, 2023 - Premier Eye Associates, the leading provider of eye care services in Auburn-Opelika, is proud to be the best eye care provider in the region. With a commitment to delivering first-class eye care and five-star customer service, Premier Eye Associates has established itself as the go-to destination for all eye care needs. At Premier Eye Associates, patients can expect comprehensive services tailored to their needs.



The team performs routine eye exams and specialized services such as myopia control, disease management, vision therapy, and RGP contact lenses to support the community. The dedicated team of optometrists and eye care professionals at Premier Eye Associates is unmatched. They also use state-of-the-art technology to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.



One of their missions is to provide exceptional eye care and improve every patient's vision and overall quality of life. Dr. Anthony Spina, founder of Premier Eye Associates, and his team work diligently to provide high-quality eye care services such as:



?Eye Exams and Contacts

?Dry Eye Services

?Glaucoma

?Cataracts

?Myopia Control

?Keratoconus



As the top eye care provider in the area, the company remains committed to delivering outstanding service and unmatched value to every patient. In addition to routine eye exams and specialized services, Premier Eye Associates offers a wide selection of glasses and contact lenses to suit every style and visual need. With a focus on customer service, the staff at Premier Eye Associates goes above and beyond to ensure a comfortable and personalized experience for every patient.



One satisfied patient shared their experience: "It's an amazing place. The staff was super nice and friendly. My son is only 5 years old, and they didn't get the slightest bit annoyed when he wasn't doing right. They made his first real eye exam great! Went above and beyond to find the color frames he liked. They also went above and beyond to email me his school excuse because it slipped my mind! They're really great!"



Premier Eye Associates is always willing to guide patients toward visual success. Whether it's a routine eye exam, the management of eye diseases, or the fitting of contact lenses and glasses, the team at Premier Eye Associates is committed to providing the highest level of care and ensuring the best possible outcomes for every patient. For more information about Premier Eye Associates and to schedule an appointment, please visit or call (334) 679-1183.



