Steam Pipework Services Contractor Willand Engineering Ltd Complete Phase One Pipeworks Installation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Willand Engineering co are pleased to announce they have completed Phase one of a New pipe work installation for a blue chip beverage company in London this week.



The scope of works was to design new pipe work layout from system cleaning unit to feed two existing bag in box fillers with 4 off spray nozzles in each filler.



This will ensure a more consistent clean every time the new system is used, less down time, from 4 hours to 30mins, also eliminating inconsistent cleaning by temp staff.



Phase two will continue in April this will consist of inserting new spraying bars into the conveyor system and piping from port three on the manifold shown above, to new inlets on spray bars. As above this will ensure a consistent clean and so on.



This was installed at the largest soft drinks production facility in the uk .



All pipe works purged and carried out by our coded welders.



If we can assist with any pipework fabrication requirements, please call Tim on 01422369000.



Address -



Willand Engineering Ltd .

Unit A, Craven Edge Enterprise Park, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX1 5ED



About Willand Engineering Ltd Willand Engineering specialising in the fabrication, installation, insulations, and maintenance of pipes. We offer a combination of traditional values and modern manufacturing techniques to cater to a diverse range of industries.

