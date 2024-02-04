Namibian President Hage Geingob Dies Aged 82

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Namibia's 82-year-old President Hage Geingob died in a capital hospital early in the morning on Sunday, February 4.

This was announced by the acting president of the country, Nangolo Mbumba, Ukrinform reported citing dpa .

Geingob was being treated at the private Lady Pohamba hospital in Namibia's capital Windhoek after recently revealing that his medical team had discovered cancerous cells following a biopsy.

"The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house," acting president Nangolo Mbumba said in a statement on social media.

He added that the Cabinet would convene with immediate effect to make the necessary state arrangements and further announcements would be made in this regard.

Geingob was the country's third president and had been in office since 2015. He was one of the leading political figures in the country and played a decisive role until Namibia's independence in 1990.

