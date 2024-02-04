Ministry Of Defense Sappers Demined 55 Kilometers Of Roads In Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, the Ministry of Defense's demining units have neutralized more than 2,500 explosive devices in the liberated territories.

The Ministry of Defense reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past week (from January 26 to February 2, 2024), 5,042 hectares of terrain, 2,265.1 hectares of farmland, 54.99 km of roads, 0.22 km of power lines were surveyed and cleared," the statement said.

It is noted that 2,576 explosive items were removed and neutralized during the week of work.

The work is carried out by 234 demining groups of the Ministry of Defense units with the involvement of special equipment.

"In total, the sappers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine found and destroyed 289,461 explosive items," the military department added.

As reported, in 2023, pyrotechnic units of the state and non-governmental operators surveyed 275 thousand hectares of agricultural land, and more than 200 thousand hectares were returned to operation.