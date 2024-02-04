Ukrainian Armed Forces Destroy Over 300 Russians And 170 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles In Tavria Direction Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops eliminated more than 300 Russian invaders and neutralized 170 enemy drones of various types in their area of responsibility yesterday.

The commander of the Tavria Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

He stated that Ukraine's defenders are steadfastly holding the line in this area and are conducting active operations in the designated areas.

According to the commander, the total daily losses of Russian troops in the Tauride direction amounted to 332 people and 24 pieces of military equipment, excluding drones.

Thus, another invaders' tank, five armored combat vehicles and the same number of special equipment, three artillery systems, and ten enemy vehicles were destroyed. In addition, two enemy ammunition depots and two other important facilities of the Russian army were destroyed yesterday.

Russian troops in the operational area of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops conducted 41 combat engagements over the past day, firing 36 air strikes, one missile strike, and 695 artillery strikes.

As reported, heavy fighting is taking place in all areas in the Kupiansk direction, with Russians continuing to conduct high-intensity assault operations and constantly bringing in new reserves.