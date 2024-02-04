Period For Issuing A Deregistration Card To Voters By Precinct Election Commission Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The period for issuing the deregistration (voting) card to the voters by the respective precinct election commission has ended.

Azernews reports with reference to Secki-2024 website that the process started on January 14 and covered the period until February 4.

According to the legislation, the issuing of deregistration (voting) cards to voters by the relevant precinct election commission should be completed 24-3 days before the voting day.

It should be mentioned that early presidential elections are scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan on 7 February 2024. Originally planned for October 2025, President Ilham Aliyev called for a snap election in December 2023. The election is informally known as the Victory Election due to the successful military operation. It marks the third snap election in Azerbaijan's history and the first to be held in winter season.