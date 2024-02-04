Period For Issuing A Deregistration Card To Voters By Precinct Election Commission Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The period for issuing the deregistration (voting) card to the
voters by the respective precinct election commission has
ended.
Azernews reports with reference to
Secki-2024 website that the process started on January 14 and
covered the period until February 4.
According to the legislation, the issuing of deregistration
(voting) cards to voters by the relevant precinct election
commission should be completed 24-3 days before the voting day.
It should be mentioned that early presidential elections are
scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan on 7 February 2024. Originally
planned for October 2025, President Ilham Aliyev called for a snap
election in December 2023. The election is informally known as the
Victory Election due to the successful military operation. It marks
the third snap election in Azerbaijan's history and the first to be
held in winter season.
