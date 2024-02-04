Delivery Of Ballot Papers To Precinct Election Commissions Completed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Regarding the presidential elections to be held on February 7,
district election commissions have completed the work of handing
over ballot papers to precinct election commissions, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.
After the distribution of ballot papers to district election
commissions in accordance with the Election Code, they must be
submitted from district election commissions to precinct election
commissions at least 3 days before the voting day.
On February 1, the Central Election Commission (CEC) completed
the process of distributing ballot papers to district election
commissions.
The printing of ballot papers has been started since January 24
and 6,524,203 ballot papers have been printed.
MENAFN04022024000195011045ID1107807067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.