Delivery Of Ballot Papers To Precinct Election Commissions Completed


2/4/2024 5:16:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Regarding the presidential elections to be held on February 7, district election commissions have completed the work of handing over ballot papers to precinct election commissions, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.

After the distribution of ballot papers to district election commissions in accordance with the Election Code, they must be submitted from district election commissions to precinct election commissions at least 3 days before the voting day.

On February 1, the Central Election Commission (CEC) completed the process of distributing ballot papers to district election commissions.

The printing of ballot papers has been started since January 24 and 6,524,203 ballot papers have been printed.

