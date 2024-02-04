               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jordan Denies Involvement In US Airstrikes On Iraq


2/4/2024 5:15:09 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Amman, Feb 4 (IANS) Jordan has denied any involvement in the airstrikes carried out by the US Air Force targeting Iraq, the state media reported.

"There is not truth in news reports regarding involvement of Jordanian aircraft in the operations conducted by US planes inside Iraq," source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, Petra news agency reported.

Emphasising on the depth of relations between Jordan and all Arab countries, the Jordanian Armed Forces said it respects the sovereignty of Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.

It appealed to the citizens not to indulge in rumours and to obtain information from official sources.

