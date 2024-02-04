Jordan Denies Involvement In US Airstrikes On Iraq

(MENAFN- IANS) Amman, Feb 4 (IANS) Jordan has denied any involvement in the airstrikes carried out by the US Air Force targeting Iraq, the state media reported.
"There is not truth in news reports regarding involvement of Jordanian aircraft in the operations conducted by US planes inside Iraq," source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, Petra news agency reported.
Emphasising on the depth of relations between Jordan and all Arab countries, the Jordanian Armed Forces said it respects the sovereignty of Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.
It appealed to the citizens not to indulge in rumours and to obtain information from official sources.
--IANS
int/svn
MENAFN04022024000231011071ID1107807059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.