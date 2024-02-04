Zip Captions Announces New Take On Live Captioning, Available For Free.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Zip Captions is a new take on Live Captioning. It is available for free in multiple languages, with no sign-up required, to anyone running the Chrome or Safari browser on their device.

Most people can think of a situation where they have found it difficult to understand what is being said to them, whether that be in a busy restaurant, a crowded bar or at a concert, however, this is also true in other locations, such as classrooms, places of worship and conference venues where spaces are either sparsely furnished or large and cavernous creating a poor acoustic environment There is also the daily reality of the Deaf and hard of hearing (18% of adults), where access to speech is not a given, no matter where you are, and those with ADHD (4% of adults), or Central Auditory Processing Disorders (1% of adults) who also find it difficult to either focus on what is being said or to discern the words that are being said. Foreign language learners are also shown to benefit from captions, as they can more easily discern the words being spoken.

All of these situations lead to a daily reality of a lack of accessibility to the spoken word for over 20% of the adult population, and a far higher percentage of the adolescent population before taking into consideration other factors for poor listening situations. This is where Zip Captions makes a difference, taking spoken word and turning it instantly into text on the screen. Zip Captions break lines for more natural looking speech on the screen, and allow user customization of font, line spacing and results. In addition, it currently supports 9 languages, with more coming as users request them.

The feature which makes Zip Captions stand out however is the ability to broadcast the captions to other devices. By allowing captioning to take place on a computer dedicated to receiving the audio and captioning, and then sending the results to users personal devices, Zip Captions provides more accurate captioning right on the users devices, in a far more discreet manner, whether they are viewing remotely or sitting in the audience. This same broadcast technology can be used to caption live streams to Twitch and YouTube Live created in the OBS software.

Zip Captions is being used around the world in classrooms, places of worship, conference venues, and by individuals who either need or want the world to be a more accessible place. We are indebted to our Patreon supporters who continue to support us in spreading the word and helping to cover the costs of our Open Source Project. Support from our community is what permits us to provide a great, ad-free experience.

Zip Captions is made with love, just outside of Montreal, Canada by two educators looking to make the classroom, and the world a more accessible and equitable place.

Try it today at