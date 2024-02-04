Kuwait Amir Congratulates Sri Lanka Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday sent a cable to President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, congratulating him on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished him good health and further progress and prosperity for Sri Lanka and its friendly people. (end) za

