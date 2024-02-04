Amiri Hospital Official: AI Technology Enhances Diagnostics, Offers Improved Results

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Head of the radiology department at Al-Amiri hospital Dr. Asmaa Al-Failakawi underscored, Sunday, the importance of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance diagnostic imaging, stating that doctors who use AI get better results.

In a press conference, she pointed to the efforts of the Ministry of Health in improving health services for citizens, and providing all the necessary equipment to develop the radiology center, noting their determination to keep pace with the latest global technological and scientific methods in this area.

Al-Amiri hospital announced that they have conducted 270,000 x-ray tests in various fields during 2023, a 20,000 increase than the year before.

Dr. Al-Failakawi also mentioned that the Annual Radiology Conference titled "Latest Developments in the Field of Diagnostic Radiology" would kick off next Thursday to shed light on the latest scientific findings and modern theories in diagnosing heart and gastrointestinal diseases.

The three-day conference held under the patronage of the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, will discuss many topics and hold six workshops, along with having interactive lectures.

Dr. Al-Failakawi added that the conference would hold a lecture on AI, how to use it and its development in the field of radiology, while also training doctors and technicians on it and learning how to benefit from it to speed up tests, reduce error rates and exposure to radiation.

The conference will host experts and consultants in the field of diagnostic radiology from the United States of America, Canada and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to national expertise and competencies. (end)

