King Charles Wants To Work With Sri Lanka To Uphold Democracy

King Charles, in a message sent to President Ranil Wickremesinghe to mark Sri Lanka's 76th Independence Day anniversary, said he wants to work with Sri Lanka to uphold democracy.

In his message to the President, the King also recalled with great fondness his visit to Sri Lanka in 2013 to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

The King said that he was also delighted that his sister, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, visited Sri Lanka to deepen the relationship between the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.

“The United Kingdom looks forward to strengthening our modern partnership through work on areas such as tackling climate change and environmental degradation and in upholding peace and democracy,” he said.

The King said he cherishes the close bond shared between Sri Lanka and the UK and is confident that the ties will continue to flourish in this landmark 75th anniversary year of the Commonwealth. (Colombo Gazette)