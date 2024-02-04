American army reacts to passings of US fighters

(MENAFN) In response to a recent drone attack that claimed the lives of three American soldiers and injured over 40 others at the secretive Tower 22 base in Jordan, the United States has initiated airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed militants in Syria and Iraq. The attack on Tower 22, near the Syrian and Iraqi borders, was described by White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby as "planned, resourced, and facilitated" by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of militias including Kataib Hezbollah.



The airstrikes, carried out nearly a week after the deadly assault, mark a significant escalation in the Biden administration's approach to the ongoing tensions in the region. CNN, citing unidentified American officials, reports that these bombings represent "the start of what will likely be a series of larger-scale United States strikes on Iranian-backed militias who have carried out attacks on United States troops in the Middle East."



According to an unidentified Pentagon official quoted by the New York Times, the airstrikes on Friday targeted approximately half a dozen sites in both Iraq and Syria. This development is characterized as a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict that the Biden administration had sought to avoid for the past four months.



John Kirby, in emphasizing the gravity of the situation, hinted at a sustained response from the United States, stating, "It won't just be a one-off. As I said, the first thing you see will not be the last thing." He also clarified that President Joe Biden is still aiming to avoid a broader war with Iran, suggesting a strategic and measured approach to the unfolding events.



As the international community watches closely, these retaliatory measures are poised to have broader implications for the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East. The ongoing tensions, coupled with the United States military's decisive response, raise questions about the potential for further escalation and the impact on diplomatic relations in the already volatile region. The Biden administration's actions are likely to shape the trajectory of United States involvement in the Middle East in the coming days and weeks.







