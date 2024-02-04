Poll shows Half US citizens believe Israel went too far in Gaza

(MENAFN) A recent AP-NORC poll has unveiled a notable shift in American opinions regarding Israel's military actions in response to the October 7 Hamas raid. According to the survey, 50 percent of Americans believe that Israel's military response has "gone too far," marking a ten-point increase since the same question was posed in November.



The poll, conducted with 1,152 respondents, indicates a decline in approval for Israel's actions, with only 31 percent stating that the military response has been "about right." Additionally, 15 percent believe that Israel's actions have not gone far enough, reflecting a decrease from the November figures of 38 percent and 18 percent, respectively.



Political affiliations play a significant role in shaping opinions, with Democrats almost twice as likely as Republicans to express the view that Israel has gone too far in its bombardment of Gaza – 62 percent compared to 33 percent. Interestingly, a higher percentage of Democrats also believe that the campaign has not gone far enough compared to November's polling (9 percent vs. 7 percent).



The survey reveals a growing sentiment of dissatisfaction with the level of United States support for Israel, with 37 percent of respondents stating that the United States is too supportive. Notably, 61 percent of participants believe that Hamas bears "a lot" of responsibility for the conflict, while only 35 percent attribute the same level of responsibility to the Israeli government. Additionally, one-third of respondents consider the Iranian government significantly responsible, while just 10 percent believe that Washington played a major role.



A critical aspect highlighted by the poll is the disapproval of President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict, with 67 percent expressing dissatisfaction. Among Democrats, this discontent has grown, with 53 percent disapproving compared to 39 percent in December. The survey provides valuable insights into the evolving perceptions of Americans regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the implications for United States foreign policy in the region.







MENAFN04022024000045015687ID1107807007