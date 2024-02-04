South Africa raises alarm over alleged destabilization campaigns done by foreign spies

(MENAFN) South Africa's government has raised alarm over what it claims to be destabilization campaigns orchestrated by foreign intelligence agencies targeting the country. The Minister of Security, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, revealed that heightened alert measures are in place to counter foreign interference, especially as the nation gears up for national elections later this year. The minister pointed to international misinformation campaigns seeking to destabilize the country, emphasizing the government's commitment to monitoring and strengthening its security capacities.



The concerns voiced by Minister Ntshavheni echo statements made by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in the week. President Ramaphosa asserted that foreign governments were employing their intelligence agencies to retaliate against South Africa for initiating a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). However, neither the president nor the security minister identified the specific foreign adversaries involved in these alleged meddling efforts.



Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor added to the narrative by expressing worries about her personal safety amid her criticism of Israel. She disclosed discussions with the country's head of police regarding her protection. Minister Pandor, in a briefing, accused West Jerusalem of disregarding the recent ICJ order to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza during its conflict with Hamas. She claimed that Israel, in her view, was not adhering to the court's rulings, citing a significant loss of life in recent days and asserting that Israel seems to believe it has the freedom to act as it wishes.



The article explores South Africa's claims of foreign interference and the potential connection to its pursuit of a genocide case against Israel. It delves into the government's response, emphasizing heightened security measures and the concerns raised by key officials, shedding light on the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.





MENAFN04022024000045015687ID1107807005