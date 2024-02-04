Technoware Solutions Announces Yearly Raises For Majority Of Workforce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Technoware Solutions , a leading US-based cybersecurity service, has done it again by announcing plans to offer yearly raises to 93% of its workforce in USA, Ireland and India starting from February 1, 2024.This increase comes amidst a challenging market environment, as confirmed by Violet Kang, the Human Resources Director at Technoware Solutions. Kang expressed confidence in the company's ability to offer greater coverage and improved compensation even in the face of recent market layoffs and fluctuations. She explained, "The salary increase will be rolled out in the current quarter, with eligibility depending on individual performance and meeting specific standards. Approximately 96% of our workforce will have the opportunity to receive this raise."Saurabh Pandit, the Chief Strategy Officer of Technoware Solutions, confirmed that all the company's offices in USA, Ireland and India received a 15-20% compensation increase last year, and the company is considering similar raises with an upward trend for FY23. He also highlighted enhancements to the bonus component and the introduction of a more structured system to facilitate increased earning potential for employees.Technoware Solutions has solidified its position as a leader in the Identity & Access Management (IAM) industry, providing tailored enterprise-level solutions to meet security and scalability needs. The company is known for its customer-centric approach, simplifying and enhancing the efficacy of enterprise identity and access management governance processes. Among its clientele are major corporations, including Fortune 100 companies, reflecting the company's exceptional track record.By leveraging proven processes, Technoware Solutions addresses implementation challenges, enabling businesses to mitigate risks while advancing their operations. The company's program offers a realistic roadmap for managing the identity lifecycle based on real-world business and internal requirements and focuses on critical aspects of any IAM system. Technoware Solutions also provides an adaptable, cost-effective support solution to protect businesses from data breaches while maintaining a comprehensive, proactive, and secure IT infrastructure.About Technoware SolutionsTechnoware Solutions is an esteemed cybersecurity implementation company dedicated to providing top-notch cybersecurity solutions to its clients. The company's expertise and dedication to quality and innovation ensure the delivery of cutting-edge Cybersecurity services, including IAM services, advisory, architecture, implementation, integration, support, and operations. Technoware Solutions has built an impeccable track record based on its ethical commitment to providing top-tier solutions to its customers.To learn more, contact Violet Kang at ...tions or visit

