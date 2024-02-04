From Classic, Beyond Classic: JAECOO Narrates New Urban Off-Road Story Through Intelligent Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

JAECOO, the emerging off-road brand, stole the spotlight at the 2023 Geneva Motor Show with its J7 model, challenging the norms of off-road SUVs and introducing the philosophy of "From Classic, Beyond Classic". As the automotive market shifts towards intelligence and electrification, JAECOO positions itself at the forefront of this transformation.

Rooted in over a decade of luxury brand joint ventures and extensive automotive production experience, JAECOO boasts mature R&D, manufacturing, and operational capabilities. The ARDIS All Road Drive Intelligent System, a new off-road technology scheme, elevates off-road performance, offering a vector four-wheel drive control system and seven driving modes for diverse road conditions. Safety is paramount, with JAECOO models meeting global five-star safety standards, showcasing innovative designs for passenger protection, and excelling in passability indicators.

Off-road performance, synchronized with the classics

The inaugural model, J7, embodies the "From Classic, Beyond Classic" aesthetic, featuring robust lines, an industrial minimalist interior, and innovative design elements like split headlights and floating roofs. JAECOO redefines off-road SUV design while prioritizing safety and extrication capabilities.

In the realm of intelligence technology, JAECOO exceeds expectations. With a focus on innovation, it incorporates the industry-leading 8155 chip, enabling rapid 2-second boot-ups and advanced intelligent driving assistance systems. The intelligent cockpit, expansive panoramic screen, and HUD head-up display offer an unparalleled driving experience, surpassing traditional off-road models.

JAECOO acknowledges the evolving needs of the urban elite, blending off-road performance with intelligent experiences. The brand invests in a comprehensive brand ecosystem, showcasing a range of lifestyle products beyond vehicles. This approach positions JAECOO as more than just a car manufacturer, offering a deeper sense of value and a broader imagination for users.

Intelligence technology: surpassing the classic

As an emerging off-road brand, JAECOO distinguishes itself by surpassing traditional off-road vehicles in product iteration, technological innovation, user experience, and electrification strategy. The brand aims to cover a wide spectrum of user needs, establish strong connections with customers, and continuously evolve with the times.

Inspired by the fusion of the German word "Jäger" and the English word "Cool," JAECOO signifies the blend of off-road and urbanism. With a mission of brave exploration and unwavering perseverance, JAECOO is committed to sustainable development, combining all-road capabilities with new energy solutions for a greener travel experience.

In conclusion, JAECOO, with its "From Classic" roots, is poised for sustainable development and global off-road market supremacy, confidently scripting its "Beyond Classic" narrative through a unique blend of classic performance and innovative strength.