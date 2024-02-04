Ammouta Urges Jordan Players To Channel Semi-Final Joy Into Confidence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Head coach Hussein Ammouta wants his Jordan players to channel their joy of qualifying to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 semi-finals into confidence when they take on South Korea in their next challenge.

Jordan defeated Tajikistan 1-0 at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday, thanks to a Vahdat Hanonov own goal, to book their place in the semi-finals of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history, having been eliminated at the quarter-finals on two previous occasions.

“I have to congratulate Tajikistan and especially their coach, he is a polite person and always shows sportsmanship and respect,” said Ammouta, praising his opposite number Petar Segrt.

“Overall, there were times when we had to cope with the pressure of the opponents, and everyone worked together to defend as a unit. I am happy that we were able to score from a set-piece, which adds to the variety of ways we are able to create chances.”



“The difference in quality between the teams always makes a difference. We were concerned about being too attacking in our play. I asked the players to show respect to Tajikistan and be careful because they are on the same level as us, they are not less than Jordan, because they have improved a lot in the past two years.

“When you face stronger teams, you also shouldn't be too fearful of them, because that also impacts the players negatively, we have to respect every team and have confidence in our ability to punish every team we face.”

Jordan will be without left-back Salem Al Ajalin and striker Ali Olwan when they return to Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday for the Taegeuk Warriors' clash, with both set to serve a one-game suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

“Both of them are key players for the team and have helped us reach here and contributed to the great performance today. Olwan's yellow card was unacceptable, especially as we have all been disciplined. Even in our celebrations, we were disciplined to avoid yellow cards.”

“If it was a tactical foul, preventing an important chance for the opponents, I would have been OK with a yellow or even a red card from any of my players, but we shouldn't be conceding unnecessary yellow cards.

“Now is the time for the bench players to step up and play their role in the tournament.”

Going into Qatar 2023, Jordan were ranked 87th, placing them 13th amongst the 24 teams participating in the tournament, but they were able to advance from Group E then eliminate an Iraq side ranked 24 places above them in the Round of 16, and Ammouta is determined to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go all the way.

“Match by match, we grew in confidence, in our defensive and attacking abilities. We were not one of the favourites going into the tournament, but we should keep going this way. Prepare well and do our best the same way we did so far. It is a rare chance to reach the final, so we will play with full focus because the small details make the difference.

“Maybe we will reach the final and win the title, or maybe our journey will end at the semi-finals, but every game is different, and it all comes down to the effort you put on the field on that day. We have to give 1000% mentally, physically and tactically.”