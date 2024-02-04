Education Above All, UNICEF Host High-Level Strategic Dialogue To Advance Global Education Agenda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: Qatar, in conjunction with UNICEF, Qatar Mission, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), the Education Above All Foundation (EAA), and various Qatari entities, hosted a landmark High-Level Strategic Dialogue at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York on Thursday.

The primary objective of this critical dialogue was to reinforce the strong collaboration between the State of Qatar and UNICEF, charting a roadmap for the next phase of their partnership. Notably, participating entities, such as the Education Above All Foundation, signed a global framework agreement, aimed at propelling significant progress in the field of quality education and paving the way for a brighter future for marginalised children all over the world.



QFFD, UNICEF sign five-year strategic agreement

EAA, Unicef mark ten years of partnership with 'Decade of Dreams' exhibition Video: Drone captures gathering of dugongs in Qatari waters

Read Also

Education Above All and UNICEF recently marked the culmination of a successful decade-strong partnership, where their joint efforts proved instrumental in removing barriers to education for more than 5 million out-of-school children (OOSC) globally, ensuring their fundamental right to quality primary education. Operating in 18 countries, the partnership collaboration had resulted in a substantial investment of approximately US$600 million across 19 education projects, including groundbreaking ZERO OOSC initiatives in Zanzibar and Gambia.

Moving forward, Education Above All and UNICEF are committed to expanding the scope of their partnership to address the needs of the 244 million children and youth who still struggle to realise the right to quality education, due to barriers, such as poverty, discrimination, and challenging geography. Together, they intend to bring global leadership to this agenda by working towards systemic change that can reach the most marginalised at scale, as well as engage other sectors in the holistic development of children and youth. This comprehensive approach aims to support not only OOSC, but also those at risk of dropping out, fostering a global movement for education inclusion, while encompassing broader aspects, such as employability skills.

The High-Level Dialogue served as a collaborative platform for the State of Qatar, UNICEF, Qatar Mission, QFFD, Education Above All Foundation, and other Qatari entities to articulate a plan of action geared towards driving progress in the field of quality education. The ultimate goal is to build a brighter future for every child globally and establish a world where no one is excluded from opportunities to learn.