Msheireb Downtown Doha Secures PLAN Real Estate Award 2023 In Milan

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha, the smart and sustainable city district in the heart of Doha, secured top honours at the prestigious PLAN Real Estate Award 2023 held in Milan.

The development was recognised in the ESG - Environmental and Social Governance-Completed category, solidifying its status as a benchmark for excellence in human-centric design.

The PLAN Real Estate Award, run by the internationally acclaimed The PLAN magazine and architecture review, celebrates outstanding achievements in the real estate sector and profiles projects that demonstrate innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to enhancing the quality of life.

Speaking about the win, Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari said,“Winning the ESG category at the PLAN Real Estate Award 2023 in Milan is a testament to the dedication and vision behind Msheireb Downtown Doha. We set out to create a city district that not only meets the highest standards in real estate but also contributes positively to the social and economic fabric of Doha.

“This award underscores our commitment to excellence in urban planning and sustainable development. Msheireb Properties is extremely proud to present this project to the world as an example of how the old can be rejuvenated by the new to create a space that works in concert with its surroundings while seeking to minimise its impact on the precious natural environment.”

Msheireb Downtown Doha was recognised for its commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and strong governance practices. Msheireb Properties' mission is to change the way that people think about urban living and to improve quality of life through innovative developments that have social interaction, cultural norms, and a deep respect for the environment at their core.

As its flagship project, Msheireb Downtown Doha is not only reshaping the skyline of Doha but is also redefining the standards for urban development globally.

The development's success at the PLAN Real Estate Awards 2024 underscores its position as a transformative force in the real estate industry.

The PLAN Real Estate Award win comes on the heels of several high-profile accolades clinched by Msheireb Properties and Msheireb Downtown Doha in recent months.

Other awards include the Global Economics Award's Best Urban Regeneration Project and being named as the“Most Innovative Company in Design & Architecture” in the Middle East by Fast Company.