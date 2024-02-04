5.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Chile

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Feb 4 (IANS) A 5.1 magnitude quake jolted northern Chile on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The temblor that hit the region at 0402 GMT was epicentred at 19.34 degrees south latitude and 69.46 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Its depth was 121.0 km.
--IANS
int/svn
MENAFN04022024000231011071ID1107806871
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.