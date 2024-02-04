2024“ASEAN-China Year Of People-To-People Exchanges” Kicks Off

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Fuzhou, China – The launching ceremony of 2024“ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges” was held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province on February 2.







Shen Yiqin said that over the past 10 years, China and ASEAN have written a new chapter in pragmatic and friendly cooperation, and yielded fruitful results in people-to-people exchanges, which has become a vivid example of promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Shen Yiqin emphasized the need to uphold integrity and innovation, further deepen people-to-people exchanges in areas such as culture, tourism, education, youth, sports, and women, consolidate the foundation of mutual trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, facilitate inclusiveness and mutual learning, continuously enhance the breadth, depth, and enthusiasm of people-to-people exchanges, promote mutual understanding and amity among people of the two sides, build an amicable homeland together, and inject vitality into China-ASEAN cooperation.

Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, read out a congratulatory letter from Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and delivered a speech.

Zhou Zuyi, Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of Fujian Provincial People's Congress, attended the launching ceremony and delivered a speech. He said that Fujian has deep connections with ASEAN and has a solid foundation for strengthening people-to-people exchanges between the two sides. Fujian will thoroughly implement the important requirements made by Chinese President Xi Jinping, promote the expansion of multi-level, multi-field, and multi-channel people-to-people exchanges, work together for exchanges among sister cities, promote cultural and tourism cooperation, and facilitate people-to-people connectivity, continuously enhance mutual understanding and friendship, and demonstrate Fujian's responsibility in the joint effort to create co-existing civilizations of China and ASEAN.

The launching ceremony of the 2024“ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges” was guided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People's Government of Fujian Province. Zhao Long, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and Governor of Fujian Province, provincial leaders Lin Baojin, Guo Ningning, and Wu Xielin attended the event. Other participants include leaders of state ministries and commissions, leaders of sister provinces, state leaders of ASEAN countries, envoys, and heads of friendship organizations, as well as representatives from the economic, think tank, and media sectors, and sister cities.

On the day of the launching ceremony, Shen Yiqin collectively met with state leaders of ASEAN countries in attendance, and held a bilateral meeting with Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune.