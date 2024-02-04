“Mudflat” Transformed Into“Urban Lounge”: Decipher The Code Of“Beautiful China” At Wuyuan Bay

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) “I prefer being called the builder of Wuyuan Bay, rather than any other titles. Because since the very first day of the construction of Wuyuan Bay, I have seen it as serendipity in my life, carrying many dreams,” said Pan Shijian, former head of Xiamen Wuyuan Bay Area Development and Construction Headquarters, as he looked at the old photos on his phone screen, his memories seemed to bring him back to over 20 years ago...







(Pan Shijian leads students in research and study at Wuyuan Bay Gratitude Square)

Wuyuan Bay, formerly known as Zhongzhai Bay, is located in the northeast part of Xiamen Island. Legend has it that 600 years ago, the diligent, brave, and wise ancestors of the She ethnic group came from Xuzhou, Henan Province to settle and thrive in Zhongzhai Village, Xiamen. However, the place they settled is in a northeastern windy area, with severe coastal erosion and extensive mudflats, making it a barren land unsuitable for habitation in the eyes of the indigenous Xiamen residents.

In 2002, with the implementation of the“Xiamen Island upgrading, cross-island development” strategy, the construction of Xiamen Island's eastern region was put on the agenda. At that time, the Zhongzhai Village and Zhongzhai Bay in Huli District, as the only undeveloped“virgin land” on the island, faced a dilemma in area development: sea land reclamation or coastal restoration?

At that time, Xiamen was in the peak period of special economic zone development. Clearing away 70 million cubic meters of sediment would cost billions of yuan, which was an astronomical figure for the“developing” Xiamen. While other coastal cities across China were busy reclaiming land from the sea. Xiamen City, however, didn't follow suit. After extensively listening to opinions from people and experts in marine and urban planning, the city resolutely chose to open the seawall, dredge the bay, and return land to the sea.

“20 years ago, we protected, preserved, and restored nature, and we constructed this city with deep affection. We returned this vast expanse of blue sea to Xiamen, and passed it down to generations of Xiamen people,” said Pan Shijian.

By opening the seawall, dredging and diverting water into the bay, and building bridges across the sea, Xiamen has added 2 square kilometers of inner bay, 3 square kilometers of land, and 8 kilometers of open coastline. The new city skyline has been greatly improved, and Wuyuan Bay began to take shape. In February 2006,“Zhongzhai Bay” was officially renamed“Wuyuan Bay.”













“Wuyuan Bay” symbolizes the hope for friendly cooperation and exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait based on the principle of“five links and six goals.” The five mid-level arched bridges across the bay are eye-catching landmarks in the inner bay. They are named Tianyuan, Diyuan, Riyuan, Yueyuan, and Renyuan, symbolizing the harmony between man and nature. Through urban construction, the culture in tangible buildings is integrated into the land and then into the hearts of the people, connecting people with heaven, earth, sun, and moon.

Ecological environment is one of the biggest highlights of Wuyuan Bay. As the only remaining original ecological wetland on the island, Wuyuan Bay brings together water vistas, lush vegetation, a sea bay, and other natural resources. Birds, fish, insects, and various plants are all“indigenes” here. According to statistics, the 89-hectare Wetland Park attracts more than 20 species of nationally protected birds to stop to rest and refuel each year. The Qima Hill in Wuyuan Bay, which was originally planned as part of a high-tech park, has now been converted into a natural reserve for blue-tailed bee-eater, known as“China's most beautiful migratory bird.”







(Wuyuan Bay before transformation)







(Wuyuan Bay after transformation)

It is worth mentioning that in 2011, this small hill, if developed and invested in from a commercial perspective, could be valued at up to 3 billion yuan at that time. However, in the construction of the new area, local government adhered to the concept of leaving the best land for nature, culture, and the people to retain the“indigenes,” and resolutely gave an answer for the area renovation project: protect the ecology. With this, the construction of Wuyuan Bay took a big step forward, achieving harmony with nature, protecting nature, and revering nature. In April 2020, the ecological restoration and integrated development of the Wuyuan Bay area, known as the“urban green lung” of Xiamen, became the first national typical case of ecological product value realization recommended by the Ministry of Natural Resources.







(Wuyuan Bay before transformation)







(Wuyuan Bay after transformation)

Today, Wuyuan Bay is injecting new marine vitality into Xiamen.

China was once a maritime power. In the early 15th century, Zheng He set sail on his first voyage to the Western Oceans, with nearly a hundred ships sailing on the vast sea, loaded with porcelain, tea, and silk, making their way to Africa. During the Ming and Qing dynasties, many overseas Chinese from southern Fujian traveled across the sea along the Maritime Silk Road and ventured to Southeast Asia. In the 21st century, the highly anticipated“Amoy” sailboat set sail from Wuyuan Bay Yacht Marina, embarking on a solitary expedition. After sailing 80,000 li over 10 months, the sailboat circumnavigated the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Horn and triumphantly returned to China in September 2012, marking a milestone in the history of Chinese sailing.

In the following years, Xiamen has focused on developing sailing, making Wuyuan Bay a well-known sailing harbor in China. With the help of the World Ocean Week, sailboats from all over the world gather here.







In October of last year, Xiamen Wuyuanwan Culture, Sports and Tourism Development Co., Ltd. was founded with the aim of developing Wuyuan Bay into a highly integrated, diversified, and vibrant coastal area, promoting the functional development and brand creation of the music island, facilitating the launch of high-quality cultural and tourism activities, sports events, and emerging vacation products in Wuyuan Bay, and gradually turning Xiamen into a world-class cultural, sports, and tourism destination.







The new pattern of harmonious coexistence between man and nature is changing China and affecting the world. The diverse and beautiful Wuyuan Bay can be seen as a microcosm of“Beautiful China” and the environmental protection version of the“Chinese Dream”.

Looking back at the past two decades of dream-building, Wuyuan Bay has been transformed from a“mudflat” into Xiamen's“urban lounge.” Under the witness of generations of urban builders and participants, it is conquering the world with its ecological and harmonious beauty.