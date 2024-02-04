Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6pm on Sunday will be some clouds and slight dust to blowing dust at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be some clouds, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 10 to 20 knot gusting to 28 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 15 to 25 knot gusting to 35 knot at times.

Visibility will be 04 to 08/03 kilometers or less at places daytime.

Sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 feet rises to 12 feet at times.

MENAFN04022024000067011011ID1107806852