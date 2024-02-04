Several Palestinians Martyred After Israeli Occupation Bombed Kindergarten In Rafah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several Palestinians were martyred at dawn Sunday after the Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a kindergarten sheltering displaced people east of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian medical sources reported that a number of Palestinians, including two children, were martyred and scores were injured after the occupation warplanes targeted the kindergarten in Al-Salam district in Rafah.

Meanwhile, the occupation warplanes targeted a house belonging to the Masran family in the Nuseirat Camp, central Gaza Strip, leaving a number of injured.

The ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has left more than 27,238 martyrs, mostly children and women, and at least 66,452 injured, while more than 8,000 remain missing under the rubbles and on the streets.

