Number Of Inbound Visitors Rise 31.9% In December

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The total number of inbound visitors to the State of Qatar reached about 519 thousand in December 2023, recording a monthly increase of 31.9% (compared to November 2023), and an annual decrease by 15.4% (compared to December 2022).

The new issue of "Qatar; Monthly Statistics" bulletin, released by the Planning and Statistics Authority on Sunday indicated that the highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at 33%. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Air make up the highest percentage with 52% of the total number of visitors.

According to the bulletin, the total number of registered new vehicles in December 2023 has reached 3390 new vehicles. The figure showed a monthly decrease of 57.9% and it showed an annual decrease of 25.6%.

Traffic accidents cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 794 traffic cases were recorded during December 2023, showing a monthly increase of 1.9% and an annual decrease by 19.9%. Light injuries are accounted for most traffic accidents cases during the same month, with 94%, followed by severe injuries by 5%. However, 12 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 1% of total traffic accidents cases.

As for the Banking Sector; the Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR 723 billion in December 2023, an annual increase of 1.1% compared with December 2022. On the other hand, cash equivalents; including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained for QR 986 billion in December 2023. The figure has recorded an annual decrease of 1.3% compared to December 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR 999 billion.

December also saw an increase in total deposits and credit by a rate of 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively (compared to November 2023).

Regarding to Vital Statistics, 2443 live births have been registered during December 2023. Also, a decrease in the total Qatari live births by 6.8% comparing to last month. On the other hand, 236 deaths were recorded during the same period, a decrease of 2.9% compared to November 2023.

As for the Social Security statements, reached 76 Million Qatari Riyals in December 2023, for 14136 beneficiaries, Recording a monthly decrease of 1.1% for the value of social security and a monthly decrease of 0.1% for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

The data showed an increase in the total number and value of sold properties at a monthly rate of 2.5% and 4.2%, respectively (compared to November 2023).

Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 627 permits during December 2023, recording a monthly decrease of 16.2% and an annual increase of 19.0%.

The "Qatar; Monthly Statistics" bulletin highlights the most important statistical changes that occurred in the country.

