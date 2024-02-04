Number Of Inbound Visitors Rise 31.9% In December

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The total number of inbound visitors to the State of Qatar reached about 519 thousand in December 2023, recording a monthly increase of 31.9% (compared to November 2023), and an annual decrease by 15.4% (compared to December 2022).
The new issue of "Qatar; Monthly Statistics" bulletin, released by the Planning and Statistics Authority on Sunday indicated that the highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at 33%. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Air make up the highest percentage with 52% of the total number of visitors.
According to the bulletin, the total number of registered new vehicles in December 2023 has reached 3390 new vehicles. The figure showed a monthly decrease of 57.9% and it showed an annual decrease of 25.6%.
Traffic accidents cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 794 traffic cases were recorded during December 2023, showing a monthly increase of 1.9% and an annual decrease by 19.9%. Light injuries are accounted for most traffic accidents cases during the same month, with 94%, followed by severe injuries by 5%. However, 12 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 1% of total traffic accidents cases.
As for the Banking Sector; the Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR 723 billion in December 2023, an annual increase of 1.1% compared with December 2022. On the other hand, cash equivalents; including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained for QR 986 billion in December 2023. The figure has recorded an annual decrease of 1.3% compared to December 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR 999 billion.
December also saw an increase in total deposits and credit by a rate of 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively (compared to November 2023).
Regarding to Vital Statistics, 2443 live births have been registered during December 2023. Also, a decrease in the total Qatari live births by 6.8% comparing to last month. On the other hand, 236 deaths were recorded during the same period, a decrease of 2.9% compared to November 2023.
As for the Social Security statements, reached 76 Million Qatari Riyals in December 2023, for 14136 beneficiaries, Recording a monthly decrease of 1.1% for the value of social security and a monthly decrease of 0.1% for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.
The data showed an increase in the total number and value of sold properties at a monthly rate of 2.5% and 4.2%, respectively (compared to November 2023).
Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 627 permits during December 2023, recording a monthly decrease of 16.2% and an annual increase of 19.0%.
The "Qatar; Monthly Statistics" bulletin highlights the most important statistical changes that occurred in the country.
MENAFN04022024000067011011ID1107806849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.