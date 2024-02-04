Qatar To Host IFRC Trust, Accountability Standards Working Group Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) will host the meeting of the technical working group concerned with the development of trust and accountability standards and certification system of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), to be held in Doha, from February 5 to 7, 2024.

Set to be opened tomorrow by President of QRCS, Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, the meeting will be attended by representatives of IFRC and 15 national societies, as well as notable humanitarian specialists and experts.

The three-day meeting's agenda focuses on how to improve the quality of humanitarian services and make the humanitarian sector more transparent, through better response to emergencies and complex humanitarian challenges.

The participants will discuss the proposed standards and process of the new certification programme. The meeting's outcomes will outline the certification plan, helping to enhance Movement-wide trust and accountability and ensure the best humanitarian services for affected communities.

IFRC is developing a new certification programme based on trust and accountability, with valuable guidance from the working group formed for this purpose, which involves input from 15 national societies across the international humanitarian community.

This programme will allow national societies to demonstrate their accountability and trustworthiness against agreed standards, while further developing themselves in such areas.

Ensuring trust and accountability is one of the seven transformations in the IFRC Strategy 2030, designed to deal with the key humanitarian and development challenges of the decade. The international humanitarian network is committed to maintaining its foothold in all communities and countries, especially the isolated and marginalised ones; actively engaging stakeholders in decision-making about relevant programmes; adopting a transparent and regular disclosure practice that explains progress and challenges; and learning from, and listening to, feedback that can strengthen humanitarian efforts.

QRCS has been actively hosting such important development meetings that pave the way for a better environment to reshape the humanitarian sector. QRCS's work is inspired by the seven fundamental principles, seeking to achieve its humanitarian mission and vision under the umbrella of the Movement.