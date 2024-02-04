Al Nasr Al Washeek Clinches Marmi Cup With Big Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Khalifa bin Sheail Al Kuwari-owned Al Nasr Al Washeek teamed up with jockey Muanis Al Siyabi to record a convincing four-length victory, clinching the Marmi Cup in style at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The five-year-old gelding, trained by Julian Smart, produced a lightning speed for a comfortable victory in the 1200m Local Thoroughbred Open feature race.

Injaaz Stud's Tafaahum with Ivan Rossi in the saddle grabbed second position after finishing the feature 2 1⁄4 lengths ahead of third-placed Al Harqah, ridden by Jefferson Smith.



Meanwhile, jockey Soufiane Saadi secured a double during Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's 18th Al Uqda Meeting, guiding Neat And Dandy (Thoroughbred Handicap) and Ikef De Bozouls (Purebred Arabian Handicap) to victories.

18th Al Uqda Meeting: Marmi Cup Day

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Marmi Cup, Local Thoroughbred Open Race

Al Nasr Al Washeek,Julian Smart, Muanis Al Siyabi

Thoroughbred Handicap

Neat And Dandy, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

Purebred Arabian Handicap

Ikef De Bozouls, Gassim Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap

Nano Toro, Debbie Mountain, Mirko Sanna

Thoroughbred Handicap

Mitwaa, Gassim Ghazali, Lukas Delozier

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Boshra, Jean de Mieulle, Chloe Mignonneau

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Tayyar Al Shahania, Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri