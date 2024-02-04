Al Nasr Al Washeek Clinches Marmi Cup With Big Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Khalifa bin Sheail Al Kuwari-owned Al Nasr Al Washeek teamed up with jockey Muanis Al Siyabi to record a convincing four-length victory, clinching the Marmi Cup in style at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.
The five-year-old gelding, trained by Julian Smart, produced a lightning speed for a comfortable victory in the 1200m Local Thoroughbred Open feature race.
Injaaz Stud's Tafaahum with Ivan Rossi in the saddle grabbed second position after finishing the feature 2 1⁄4 lengths ahead of third-placed Al Harqah, ridden by Jefferson Smith.
Muanis Al Siyabi guides Al Nasr Al Washeek to Marmi Cup victory at Al Uqda Racecourse.
Meanwhile, jockey Soufiane Saadi secured a double during Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's 18th Al Uqda Meeting, guiding Neat And Dandy (Thoroughbred Handicap) and Ikef De Bozouls (Purebred Arabian Handicap) to victories.
18th Al Uqda Meeting: Marmi Cup Day
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
Marmi Cup, Local Thoroughbred Open Race
Al Nasr Al Washeek,Julian Smart, Muanis Al Siyabi
Thoroughbred Handicap
Neat And Dandy, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi
Purebred Arabian Handicap
Ikef De Bozouls, Gassim Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi
Thoroughbred Handicap
Nano Toro, Debbie Mountain, Mirko Sanna
Thoroughbred Handicap
Mitwaa, Gassim Ghazali, Lukas Delozier
Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate
Boshra, Jean de Mieulle, Chloe Mignonneau
Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate
Tayyar Al Shahania, Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri
